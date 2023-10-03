Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MA traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $392.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,789. The company has a market cap of $369.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.72.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

