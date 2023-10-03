GXChain Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and $2,176.07 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001646 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001583 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

