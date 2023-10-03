Hansard Global plc (HSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansard Global Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of HSD opened at GBX 47.24 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 18.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.95. The company has a market cap of £64.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,574.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.58. Hansard Global has a 52-week low of GBX 32.40 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.50 ($0.67).

Get Hansard Global alerts:

Hansard Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.