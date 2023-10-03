Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $26,684,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $24,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 632,925 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after acquiring an additional 545,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,555,000 after acquiring an additional 473,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

