HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Down 6.9% in September

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HDFC Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,929,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 388.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 301,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.