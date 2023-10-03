Head-To-Head Survey: Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) vs. Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A Pegasystems $1.32 billion 2.70 -$345.58 million ($1.54) -27.71

Adit EdTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Pegasystems 1 5 5 0 2.36

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Pegasystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pegasystems has a consensus target price of $55.20, suggesting a potential upside of 29.88%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Pegasystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -20.12% -0.81% Pegasystems -9.80% -59.82% -5.93%

Summary

Pegasystems beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. It also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, the company provides Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

