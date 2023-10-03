Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on October 16th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
Healthcare Trust stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.
