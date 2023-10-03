HI Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $300,350.84 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00099281 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $303,198.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

