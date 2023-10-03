Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Up 11.8% in September

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 716.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 254.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. 1,102,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,935. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

