Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Down 8.0% in September

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 468,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 287,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,802. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 10.86%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 227.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRZN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

