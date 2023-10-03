Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Update

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.52. 2,368,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

