HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 11,660,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,282. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.43) to GBX 820 ($9.91) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 825 ($9.97) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.16) to GBX 722 ($8.73) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 7,993.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,928,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

