ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,216 ($14.70) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($14.51). Approximately 72,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 79,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,192 ($14.41).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,140.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,103.67. The company has a market capitalization of £810.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICG Enterprise Trust

In other news, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 3,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,063 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £33,984.11 ($41,078.34). Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

See Also

