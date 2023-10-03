ICON Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, ICON has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $163.92 million and $3.81 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 968,404,119 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 968,352,239.7565042 with 968,352,281.3979408 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17574075 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $3,972,947.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

