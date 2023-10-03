ICON Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, ICON has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $163.92 million and $3.81 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ICON Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 968,404,119 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ICON Coin Trading
