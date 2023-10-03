Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,723 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,723 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,509.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,709,096.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 319 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $6,204.55.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 55 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218.25.

On Thursday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,037 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,285.13.

On Monday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 565 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $10,848.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,410 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,128.40.

On Thursday, September 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 734 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $16,287.46.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 396 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $8,811.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,410 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,495.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,042 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,319.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

ACR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 87.75 and a quick ratio of 87.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth $162,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $130,000. 21.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

