Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,723 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,723 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,509.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,709,096.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 319 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $6,204.55.
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 55 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218.25.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,037 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,285.13.
- On Monday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 565 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $10,848.00.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,410 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,128.40.
- On Thursday, September 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 734 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $16,287.46.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220.00.
- On Friday, September 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 396 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $8,811.00.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,410 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,495.00.
- On Monday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,042 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,319.00.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 0.8 %
ACR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 87.75 and a quick ratio of 87.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
