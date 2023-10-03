Insider Buying: Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Wayne Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,631 shares in the company, valued at $21,425.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cineverse Trading Down 3.4 %

CNVS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. Cineverse Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNVS shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cineverse to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cineverse in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cineverse in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cineverse by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cineverse by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cineverse in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cineverse in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cineverse in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

Featured Stories

