Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Sells 13,701 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $28,635.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,999.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rimini Street Price Performance

Shares of RMNI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 417,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,116. The company has a market cap of $183.96 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,195,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after buying an additional 127,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,572,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 1,013,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,441,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after buying an additional 227,395 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,317,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 372,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

