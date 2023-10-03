Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 12,124 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $695,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,744,502.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,361,760.51.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W traded down $5.59 on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. 5,426,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,126. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 43.5% during the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 628.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens raised Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

