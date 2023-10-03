Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.08.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $164,212.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,214.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,109 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 212,406 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,335,000 after buying an additional 159,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock traded down $12.20 on Tuesday, reaching $182.56. 777,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,822. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.78 and a beta of 1.42. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

