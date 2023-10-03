Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 546,500 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.58. 164,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,628. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $297.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 150.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 94.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

