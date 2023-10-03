Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. 278,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after buying an additional 4,207,729 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 409,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 68,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 241,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 224,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 997.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 208,187 shares during the last quarter.

