Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.06

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 404146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.