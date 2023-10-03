Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.06

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 404146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLW. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 2,089.8% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,942,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,469 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,177,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after acquiring an additional 581,891 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 382,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 363,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 177,657 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.