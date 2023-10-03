Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 10,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 2,800,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,335,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Get Our Latest Report on IVZ

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 4,527,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.