Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS):

9/29/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/28/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RGLS remained flat at $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,867. The company has a market cap of $26.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.65. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

