Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Up 11.6% in September

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 12,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,726. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.23. 1,598,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

