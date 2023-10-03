Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Up 11.6% in September

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 12,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,240. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

