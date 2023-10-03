iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,149,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,534,113. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

