Jet Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $94,236.27 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $94,236.27 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016510 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,347.39 or 1.00044681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00682786 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $99,458.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

