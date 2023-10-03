Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt Sells 250,000 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,328,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,304,725.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Friday, July 7th, Joeben Bevirt sold 28,176 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $267,672.00.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 1.1 %

JOBY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 4,660,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,279. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

View Our Latest Report on Joby Aviation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 574.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,214,000 after buying an additional 44,186,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after buying an additional 468,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,690,000 after buying an additional 866,873 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 1,416,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.