John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JHI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 28,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,030. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

John Hancock Investors Trust Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Investors Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

