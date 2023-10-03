Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 12,000 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $163,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ELVN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,257. The company has a market capitalization of $578.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.11. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,156,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,787,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,563,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,917,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.