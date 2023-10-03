Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 12,000 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $163,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of ELVN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,257. The company has a market capitalization of $578.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.11. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.
See Also
