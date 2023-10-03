Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kenon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kenon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Kenon Trading Up 1.7 %

KEN traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 15,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,449. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 101.51%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

