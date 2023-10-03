Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €35.23 ($37.08) and last traded at €35.67 ($37.55). Approximately 209,762 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €36.39 ($38.31).

Kion Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.28.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

