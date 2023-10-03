Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Kirby Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. 339,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kirby will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $119,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $541,335.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at $676,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $119,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,390 shares of company stock worth $5,247,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 293.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

