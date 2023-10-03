KOK Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.67 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. KOK has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016183 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,429.30 or 1.00043249 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00719248 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,430,500.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

