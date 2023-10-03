Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $113.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNTH. William Blair initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. 2,782,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.88. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. Analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,161 shares of company stock worth $1,542,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $45,379,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $71,671,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $28,042,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.