Law Debenture Co. (LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.63 on October 26th

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Law Debenture Price Performance
LON LWDB opened at GBX 790.60 ($9.56) on Tuesday. Law Debenture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 655 ($7.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 871.09 ($10.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 802.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 799.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,144.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
About Law Debenture
