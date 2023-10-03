Lido Staked ETH Market Capitalization Tops $14.56 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $14.56 billion and approximately $3.40 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,654.33 or 0.06052004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,800,116 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,794,500.19893664. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,666.48833478 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $5,518,375.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

