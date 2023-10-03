loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 7,142 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $11,998.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,326.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, September 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $35,370.72.

On Friday, July 7th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 12,129 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $24,379.29.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 24,846 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,443.54.

loanDepot Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 407,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,341. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.78 million. Analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LDI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LDI

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 362,749 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.