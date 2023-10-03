Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance
LZRFY opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $16.32.
About Localiza Rent a Car
