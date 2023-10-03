LooksRare Price Tops $0.0586 on Top Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $55.00 million and $3.86 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 968,716,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,905,533 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

