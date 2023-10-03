Manchester & London (MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on November 8th

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Manchester & London Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON MNL opened at GBX 434 ($5.25) on Tuesday. Manchester & London has a 12-month low of GBX 318 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 493.45 ($5.96). The company has a market cap of £174.42 million, a PE ratio of -259.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 437.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 422.31.
Manchester & London Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manchester & London
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.