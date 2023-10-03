Manchester & London (MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on November 8th

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Manchester & London Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON MNL opened at GBX 434 ($5.25) on Tuesday. Manchester & London has a 12-month low of GBX 318 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 493.45 ($5.96). The company has a market cap of £174.42 million, a PE ratio of -259.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 437.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 422.31.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

