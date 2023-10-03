Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys 270,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2,969.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after purchasing an additional 522,561 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BX traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.66. 1,901,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $94.48.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,476,651 shares of company stock valued at $206,966,087. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

