Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Meritage Hospitality Group in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHGU

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 million, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.12.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $176.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.