MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Major Shareholder Sells $19,709.80 in Stock

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $19,709.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,345,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,009 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $151,829.70.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 521 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $1,698.46.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CMU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 81,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,406. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 90.7% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $808,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 108.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 315,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 164,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 541.6% during the first quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

