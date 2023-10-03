Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. NICE accounts for about 5.8% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.90% of NICE worth $249,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.22.

NICE traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.27. 240,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $231.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

