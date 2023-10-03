Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 806,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,796. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.