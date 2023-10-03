Morgan Stanley Trims Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price to $17.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,848. Navient has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Navient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

