Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 2.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

NFLX stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.36. 5,766,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,567. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,962 shares of company stock valued at $44,317,192 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

