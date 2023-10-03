Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NML traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 210,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,362. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.