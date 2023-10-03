Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NML traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 210,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,362. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,402,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 284,566 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 1,624.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 252,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,441,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

